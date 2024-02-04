Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 0.51. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 516.95%.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
