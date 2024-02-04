Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 0.51. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 516.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

