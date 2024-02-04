HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $308.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day moving average of $262.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $314.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.