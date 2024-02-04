HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $330.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $314.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

