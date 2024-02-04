Head-To-Head Analysis: Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Indiva and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indiva N/A N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies -11.27% 1,124.72% 4.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indiva 0 0 0 0 N/A Bausch Health Companies 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Indiva and Bausch Health Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bausch Health Companies has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.83%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Indiva.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indiva and Bausch Health Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indiva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies $8.12 billion 0.35 -$225.00 million ($2.64) -3.00

Indiva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Indiva on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships. Indiva Limited is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

