Head to Head Review: enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) & Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares enCore Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy N/A -4.92% -4.05% Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -49.52% -23.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enCore Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy N/A N/A -$16.51 million ($0.12) -39.50 Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$36.70 million ($0.63) -3.27

Analyst Ratings

enCore Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nouveau Monde Graphite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for enCore Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00

enCore Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.35%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than enCore Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

enCore Energy beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

