Head to Head Review: Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) vs. Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Smead Value C alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smead Value C and Tyler Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $1.85 billion 9.81 $164.24 million $3.71 116.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value C.

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value C and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% Tyler Technologies 8.22% 8.86% 5.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smead Value C and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyler Technologies 0 3 10 0 2.77

Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $447.79, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Smead Value C on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

(Get Free Report)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems. It also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Smead Value C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smead Value C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.