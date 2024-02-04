Head to Head Review: Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) & LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Solvay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of LSB Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of LSB Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solvay and LSB Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solvay N/A N/A N/A LSB Industries 14.27% 19.09% 7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solvay N/A N/A N/A ($1.24) -22.64 LSB Industries $901.71 million 0.63 $230.35 million $1.27 6.05

LSB Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Solvay. Solvay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LSB Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Solvay and LSB Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solvay 0 0 0 0 N/A LSB Industries 0 4 2 0 2.33

LSB Industries has a consensus target price of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 65.55%. Given LSB Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LSB Industries is more favorable than Solvay.

Summary

LSB Industries beats Solvay on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market. The Chemicals segment produces and sells soda ash and sodium bicarbonate primarily to the flat and container glass industries, as well as for use in detergents, pharmaceutical, and feed and food industries; hydrogen peroxide for use primarily in the paper industry to bleach pulp, as well as chemicals, electronics, food, mining, and environment; and dispersible silica for tire manufacturers; and solvent solutions, phenols and derivatives, polyamide derivatives and smart, functional, and sustainable yarns and polymers. The Solutions segment offers specialty chemicals for agro, home and personal care, coatings, and industrial markets; technology solutions in specialty mining reagents, phosphine-based chemistry, and solutions for the stabilization of polymers; fluorine and rare-earth formulations for automotive, electronics, agrochemical, and construction applications; and vanillin for the food, flavors, and fragrances industries, as well as value-added intermediates used in monomers and polymers, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. This segment also provides various products for upstream oilfield chemicals sector, as well as sodium hypophosphite for metal plating and other applications; and PROBAN, a technological process that offers durable flame retardant properties to cotton-based textiles. The Corporate & Business Services segment provides energy and other business services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration. In addition, the company provides industrial grade ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and HDAN solutions for ammonium nitrate fuel oil and specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

