Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 548,200 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of AudioCodes worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

