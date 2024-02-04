Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,612 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Envela were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Envela by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 1,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 205,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envela by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 72,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Stock Performance

ELA stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Envela Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Envela had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Envela Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

