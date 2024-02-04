Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 29,150 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 226,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 215.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STC stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 148.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.