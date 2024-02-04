Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

