Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.21 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of ChampionX worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

