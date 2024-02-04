Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 15,684 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 146,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 59,713 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

