Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

