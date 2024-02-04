Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

