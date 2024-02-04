Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,595,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $13,305,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,517.3% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 97,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $132.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.