Heritage Trust Co Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in PACCAR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 144,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.43. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $103.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

