Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

MDLZ stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

