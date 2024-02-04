Heritage Trust Co Sells 142 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.32 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

