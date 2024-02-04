Heritage Trust Co Sells 151 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $345.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 196.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

