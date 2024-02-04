Heritage Trust Co Sells 220 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,063.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,063.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $367,876,175 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $285.66 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

