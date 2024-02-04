Heritage Trust Co Sells 69 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $309.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average of $275.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

