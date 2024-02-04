Heritage Trust Co Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.