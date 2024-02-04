Heritage Trust Co Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

