Heritage Trust Co Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 105,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $357.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

