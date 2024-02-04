Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

