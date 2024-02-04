Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

