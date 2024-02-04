HI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $274,628.66 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $274,628.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,031.43 or 1.00041877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00171624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00065519 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $259,254.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.