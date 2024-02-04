High Tide (TSE:HITI) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price target on shares of High Tide and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.08.

In other news, Director Arthur Kwan purchased 16,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$30,268.00. Also, Senior Officer Harkirat Grover bought 63,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$119,975.96. Insiders bought 98,117 shares of company stock valued at $190,036 in the last quarter.

