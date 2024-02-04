Hillenbrand (HI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Hillenbrand has set its Q1 guidance at $0.66-0.71 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.60-3.95 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HI opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CL King began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

