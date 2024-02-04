Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $176.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $379.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.05. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $311.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

