Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $176.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.91. The firm has a market cap of $379.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.