Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.1 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.970-4.120 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Hologic by 1,727.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.