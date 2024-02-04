Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.1-38.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.38.

HON traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $196.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,990,000 after acquiring an additional 684,138 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

