Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $85,914.26 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

