HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $625.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $590.77.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $612.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.11 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $342.32 and a twelve month high of $635.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

