Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.57. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26). The firm has a market cap of £77.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

