IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,866,997 shares.

IGEN Networks Stock Down 33.3 %

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

