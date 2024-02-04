IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IGM. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$41.86.

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

IGM opened at C$36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.34 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.76.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.6605876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

