Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lowered by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $256.06 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.