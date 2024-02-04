Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on April 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$75.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$85.11. The company has a market cap of C$40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.31.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

