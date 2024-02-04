Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,179,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,864,635 shares during the period. Imperial Oil comprises about 3.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 4.00% of Imperial Oil worth $1,366,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,317,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,304. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

