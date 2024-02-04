Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Incitec Pivot Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.82 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
