Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Incitec Pivot Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.82 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

