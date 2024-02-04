indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) versus REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Critical Analysis

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and REC Silicon ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 9.88 -$43.40 million ($0.91) -6.67 REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 19.97

REC Silicon ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

62.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for indie Semiconductor and REC Silicon ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00 REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $14.07, indicating a potential upside of 131.82%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and REC Silicon ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -65.14% -18.35% -9.00% REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats REC Silicon ASA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About REC Silicon ASA

(Get Free Report)

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.