Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Purchases £147.96 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($188.10).
Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 30th, Toby Courtauld purchased 114 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £141.36 ($179.71).
Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.09) on Friday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 363.20 ($4.62) and a one year high of GBX 605.50 ($7.70). The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -305.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.02.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.76) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
