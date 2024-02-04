Insider Buying: Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Buys £205,895.55 in Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) insider David Hobbs bought 980,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($261,753.81).

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

Pantheon Resources stock opened at GBX 25.42 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of £233.64 million, a PE ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.27. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 61 ($0.78).

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.