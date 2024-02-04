Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$5,261,229.51 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$65.44 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.13. The firm has a market cap of C$32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
