Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$5,261,229.51 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$65.44 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.13. The firm has a market cap of C$32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.