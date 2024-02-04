Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 78,573 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78.

On Thursday, January 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $667.65 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $672.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

