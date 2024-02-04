Intel Co. (INTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 1st

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Intel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $42.60 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

