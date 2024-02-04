Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

